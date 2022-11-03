Holiday Sales Forecast
Black Friday shoppers wearing face masks carry bags at the Citadel Outlets in November 2021 in Commerce, Calif. The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, expects that holiday sales growth this year will slow to a range of 6% to 8%, compared to 13.5% a year ago.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

NEW YORK — The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, expects holid9ay sales growth will slow to a range of 6% to 8%, compared with the blistering 13.5% growth of a year ago.

But inflation can pump up sales even if people are buying less, and with prices surging to uncomfortable levels, industry analysts believe that inflation-adjusted sales could be flat, or even negative this year.

