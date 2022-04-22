JAKARTA, Indonesia— Indonesia will ban exports of cooking oil and its raw materials to reduce domestic shortages and hold down skyrocketing prices, President Joko Widodo announced Friday, a day after hundreds of people protested in the capital against rising food costs.
Hundreds of people marched in Jakarta on Thursday to protest soaring food and oil prices. They demanded the government reduce prices of fuel and basic foods, including cooking oil.
Indonesia and Malaysia are the world’s largest exporters of palm oil.
American Express
profits fall slightly
NEW YORK — American Express’ first-quarter profits fell roughly 6% from a year earlier, but the company saw a 30% jump in spending on its namesake cards in the quarter as its cardmembers returned to their habits of shopping, traveling and dining.
The New York-based company posted a profit of $2.1 billion, or $2.73 a share, down from $2.24 billion, or $2.74 a share, a year earlier.
EU poised force Big Tech to protect users
LONDON — The European Union is nearing agreement on new rules aimed at protecting internet users by forcing companies like Google and Facebook to step up efforts to curb the spread of illegal content, hate speech and disinformation.
EU officials were negotiating Friday over the final details of the legislation, dubbed the Digital Services Act. It’s part of a sweeping overhaul of the 27-nation bloc’s digital rulebook, highlighting the EU’s position at the forefront of the global movement to rein in the power of online platforms and social media companies.
While the rules still need to be approved by the European Parliament and European Council that represents the 27 member countries, the bloc is far ahead of the United States and other countries in drawing up regulations for tech giants to force them to protect people from harmful content that proliferates online.