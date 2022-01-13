Amazon plans to open Indiana warehouse
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Amazon plans to open a new warehouse in central Indiana this year that the online retail giant says will bring hundreds of new jobs to the area.
Amazon is leasing the 510,000-square-foot warehouse along Interstate 65 in Franklin, about 20 miles south of Indianapolis.
The Seattle-based company said Wednesday in a news release that the new sorting and shipping warehouse will bring operations close to area customers and create “hundreds” of jobs in Franklin.
Mayor Steve Barnett said the exact number of expected jobs has not yet been shared with the city, the Daily Journal reported. City officials said the warehouse will receive inventory and workers will sort and ship orders.
Navient settles
predatory loan claims
BOSTON — Navient, a major student loan collecting company, agreed to cancel $1.7 billion in debt owed by more than 66,000 borrowers across the U.S. and pay over $140 million in other penalties to settle allegations of abusive lending practices.
The settlement with 39 state attorneys general was announced Thursday.
Navient “engaged in deceptive and abusive practices, targeted students who it knew would struggle to pay loans back, and placed an unfair burden on people trying to improve their lives through education,” said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
AG looks at high rates staffing agencies charge
Connecticut nursing home operators say a staffing crisis is being exacerbated by competition for workers with mostly out-of-state nurse staffing agencies they’ve been forced to hired to fill depleted ranks.
This week, the chairman of the state’s nursing home association said one staffing company, also called staffing pools, charged $84 an hour for a nurse’s aide while another posted their pay rates in hopes they could “steal” employees with promises of more money.
“The reason that it’s so bad is that we need the pools. So they are then allowed to charge whatever they want,” said Larry Santilli, the association’s chairman and the president and CEO of Athena Health Care Systems. “So this is a war.”
Former top executives to repay thousands
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two former top officials will repay thousands of dollars to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium after audits found improper spending and questionable business practices cost the institution more than $630,000.
The zoo’s board of directors approved a $132,000 settlement with former chief financial officer Greg Bell during a meeting Wednesday, the Columbus Dispatch reported.
Bell and Tom Stalf, the zoo’s former president and chief executive officer, resigned last March after an investigation by the newspaper found they allowed relatives to live in houses owned or controlled by the zoo and sought tickets for relatives to zoo entertainment events.
EU rejects merger of S. Korea shipbuilders
BRUSSELS — The European Union on Thursday rejected a merger between South Korean shipbuilders Hyundai and Daewoo, saying a union between two of the world’s biggest players in the industry would have given the combined company a stranglehold on the production of liquified natural gas carriers.
EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager says the merger “would have led to less choice, higher prices and ultimately less innovation for European customers.” European companies account for almost half the orders in the $45 billion market.