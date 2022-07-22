US files labor complaint against Mexico
MEXICO CITY — The United States on Thursday filed its fifth labor complaint about alleged violations of union organizing rights in Mexico.
The complaint was filed under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact, which requires that Mexico enforce a law that says employees are allowed to freely choose the union that represents them. For decades, undemocratic, pro-company unions kept wages in Mexico low by reaching behind-the-scenes deals with employers.
The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office said the latest complaint involves a union fight at a car parts factory in northern Mexico. The company, known as Manufacturas VU, is located in the border city of Piedras Negras, across from Eagle Pass, Texas.
Official backs clearing vaccine for monkeypox
LONDON — The European Medicines Agency said Friday that the smallpox vaccine made by Bavarian Nordic should also be authorized against monkeypox, as the outbreak of the disease continues to sicken people across the continent.
The European Union drug regulator said its recommendation was based on animal studies that suggest the vaccine protects non-human primates from monkeypox. It is up to the EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, to formally approve the vaccine based on the EMA’s recommendation.
The vaccine, known as Imvanex in Europe but sold as Jynneos in the United States, was already cleared for use against monkeypox by American regulators.
AmEx 2Q profits fall 14% despite spending
NEW YORK — American Express’ profits fell 14% in the second quarter, the company said Friday, as higher expenses more than offset record spending on its network by its cardmembers.
AmEx had profit of $1.96 billion, or $2.57 a share, down from $2.28 billion, or $2.80 a share, in the same period a year earlier. That topped the $2.42 that Wall Street was looking for, according to FactSet.
The New York company saw a surge of spending on its proprietary cards in the quarter, up 30% from a year ago, a surge that the company attributed to higher travel and entertainment spending. Spending on AmEx’s corporate cards also increased which is notable because companies are still hunkered down in the pandemic and reluctant to spend money on travel.
Feds: 1st cryptocurrency insider trading case snares 3
NEW YORK — A former Coinbase product manager and his brother, along with a Houston man, were charged Thursday in what federal authorities described as the U.S. government’s first cryptocurrency insider trading case.
The brothers — Ishan Wahi and Nikhil Wahi — were arrested while the Houston man, Sameer Ramani, remained at large, federal authorities said as they announced the unsealing of an indictment in a federal court in Manhattan.
Authorities said Ishan Wahi, 32, was a product manager at Coinbase Global Inc., one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, based in Seattle, when he provided tips to Nikhil Wahi, 26, and their friend, Ramani, 33. All three were charged with wire fraud conspiracy and wire fraud.