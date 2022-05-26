ST. CLOUD, Minn.— A St. Cloud man was charged Thursday with a dozen felony counts in regards to an eight-hour standoff with police where he allegedly fired a gun through a wall when officers were on the other side.
Shawn L. Jacobs, 37, is charged with nine counts of first-degree assault for using deadly force against a peace officer, as well as two firearms-related counts and one count related to committing a crime while wearing a bulletproof vest.
Members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force raided a St. Cloud apartment Tuesday on suspicion Jacobs was distributing methamphetamine and other controlled substances from the residence. Police also suspected he was in possession of illegal firearms, the criminal complaint stated.
Ex-deputy warden pleads guilty in inmate beating
JACKSON, Miss. — A former deputy warden at the Mississippi State Penitentiary has pleaded guilty in a case involving the beating of an inmate, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday.
In a news release, officials said Melvin Hilson, 49, pleaded guilty to violating the inmate’s civil rights in 2016.
Hilson was accused of repeatedly striking the victim and knocking him down, causing a ruptured eardrum, ear and neck injuries and prolonged headaches. Hilson is set for sentencing on Sept. 1 and faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine.
Police suspect arson
in fire at abortion clinic
CASPER, Wyo. — An abortion clinic set to open next month in conservative Wyoming was damaged in a fire early Wednesday that police believe was deliberately set — possibly by someone seen running away from the building carrying what appeared to be a gas can and a bag.
The blaze damaged the inside of the building under renovation to house the clinic in Casper, the second-biggest city in a state where opposition to abortion is widespread.
The clinic, which also planned to provide other health care services for women, had been set to open in June.
Woman defrauded employer of $3.1 million
WICHITA, Kan. — A Wichita woman has pleaded guilty to defrauding her former employer of about $3.1 million, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.
Nancy Martin, 77, pleaded guilty to bank fraud and filing a false tax document.
Martin was bookkeeper, business manager and chief operating officer of Mid-Kansas Wound Specialists and Emergency Services P.A.