Vandalism threatens last runs of subway cars
NEW YORK — The celebratory last runs of vintage New York City subway cars could be in jeopardy because of vandalism.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced recently it would run one train of the 1960s-era R-32 cars on four successive Sundays beginning Dec. 19 before they are put on display at the New York Transit Museum in Brooklyn.
The New York Daily News reported Saturday that transit workers said someone kicked in one of the cars’ seats, which are irreplaceable, during the first run and that the remaining runs could be canceled.
Storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes
COLFAX, Calif. — A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days.
A 70-mile stretch of Interstate 80 was shut Sunday from Colfax, California, through the Lake Tahoe region to the Nevada state line. The California Department of Transportation also closed other mountain routes while warning of poor visibility and slippery conditions for drivers.
Pundit’s wife accused of domestic violence
DALLAS — The wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested Christmas Eve on a domestic violence charge that the right-wing provocateur said stems from a “medication imbalance.”
Sheriff’s deputies took Erika Wulff Jones into custody and booked her into an Austin jail around 8:45 p.m. Friday. Jail records show the 43-year-old faces misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and resisting arrest, search or transport. She had not received a bond Saturday afternoon.
Alex Jones, an Austin resident and founder of the right-wing media group Infowars, declined Saturday to say whether he’d been injured or elaborate on what happened beyond that he believes it was related to his wife’s recent change of medication.
Kansas police officers expected to recover
WICHITA, Kan. — Two police officers responding to a domestic violence call in Wichita, Kansas, were shot and wounded in the early hours of Christmas Day, authorities said.
A woman told police that her boyfriend, 24-year-old Malik Rogers, had threatened and attacked her. Early Saturday, officers went to Rogers’ apartment to arrest him, but police say he resisted and got into a struggle with the officers.
Rogers barricaded himself in a bathroom, and when officers forced open the door, he pointed a gun and fired several shots, police said in a news release.
Louisiana researchers ID new shrew species
Louisiana researchers have identified 14 new species of shrews on an Indonesian island where seven in that genus were previously known.
There were so many and some look so similar that after a while Louisiana State University biologist Jake Esselstyn and his colleagues began hunting for Latin words meaning “ordinary.”
“Otherwise I don’t know what we would have named them,” said Esselstyn, who also named the seventh known species of the pointy-nosed insect-eating mammals on the island of Sulawesi.
That’s why shrews whose species names mean such things as “hairy-tailed” and ”long” have been joined by “Crocidura mediocris,” “C. normalis,” “C. ordinaria,” and “C. solita” — the last of those meaning “usual.”