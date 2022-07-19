Biden holds off
on climate declaration
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will travel to Massachusetts on Wednesday to promote his efforts to combat climate change but will stop short of issuing an emergency declaration that would unlock federal resources to deal with the issue, according to a person familiar with the president’s plans.
Biden has been under pressure to issue an emergency declaration after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., pulled out of negotiations over climate legislation. Biden has been trying signal to Democratic voters that he’s aggressively tackling global warming at a time when some of his supporters have despaired about the lack of progress.
During his visit to Somerset, Mass., Biden could announce other steps on climate change but the White House has not released details. He has pledged to push forward on his own in the absence of congressional action.
Juvenile charged
in fires, vandalism
BETHESDA, Md. — A juvenile has been arrested and charged after fires and vandalism at two Maryland churches, officials announced Monday.
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said the matter is being considered in juvenile court, The Washington Post reported. The incidents occurred July 9 and 10 at two churches on Old Georgetown Road in the North Bethesda area, Piringer said.
No motive behind the incidents could be learned immediately. There was no ongoing threat to the community, Piringer said.
Man accused of killing 3 in Georgia shooting
BUENA VISTA, Ga. — A Georgia man is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and the girlfriend’s grandmother and great uncle.
Jamie Leon Harris, 37, was arrested Monday and is charged with three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of feticide.
Schley County sheriff’s deputies found Lara Bullard, 23, Paula Kelly, 65, and Charles Brown, 69, shot dead just after midnight Monday morning at their rural home about 35 miles southeast of Columbus.
Second inmate
sentenced in death
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A second federal inmate formerly housed in West Virginia has been sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty in the fatal stabbing of another inmate.
Northern West Virginia Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh sentenced Michael Owle, 33, on Monday after he pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon, The Exponent Telegram reported.
Owle and co-defendant Ruben Laurel, 43, stabbed and cut Anthony M. Dallas at the federal prison in Hazelton in 2012, prosecutors said. Another inmate also suffered injuries.
Van plunges
into sinkhole in NYC
NEW YORK — Street repairs were underway Tuesday after a van fell into a giant sinkhole in the Bronx.
A sinkhole the length of three cars opened up on Radcliff Avenue in the Morris Park neighborhood after heavy rains Monday. Videos that aired on local news stations show a white van tip over on its left side and then plunge into the huge hole.
The van’s owner told reporters at the scene that he wasn’t worried. “I’m all right,” he said. “Lose the van … it’s life.”
The sinkhole was being filled on Tuesday and the New York City Department of Environmental Protection was investigating the cause of the roadway collapse, department spokesperson Edward Timbers said.