Two kids among 5 hurt when truck crashes into flea market
NEWTON, N.C. — Two small children were among five people hurt when a truck crashed into a flea market in North Carolina, police said.
Newton police said an 83-year-old man lost control of his truck on Thursday and hit an appliance display in the open-air flea market at the American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton, the Hickory Daily Record reported.
According to police, several appliances struck pedestrians in the area. Three adults and a 3-year-old child were taken to local hospitals, while a 5-year-old was treated by emergency personnel at the scene. Police said all the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.
The driver was charged with careless and reckless driving and damage to property.
Woman gets probation in attack
on Spanish-speaking women
BOSTON — A Massachusetts woman charged with attacking a mother and daughter for speaking Spanish in 2020 has been found guilty of misdemeanor assault and battery.
Stephanie Armstrong was sentenced Thursday to two years of probation following a two-day, non-jury trial in Boston Municipal Court in the majority Latino East Boston neighborhood where the attack took place.
Prosecutors say Armstrong and another woman assaulted a mother and her teenage daughter outside a subway station because they believed the two were making fun of them in Spanish.
World War II-era boat emerges from shrinking Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS — A sunken boat dating back to World War II is the latest object to emerge from a shrinking Lake Mead.
The Higgins landing craft that has long been 185 feet below the surface is now nearly halfway out of the water. It lies less than a mile from Lake Mead Marina and Hemingway Harbor.
It was used to survey the Colorado river decades ago, sold to the marina and then sunk, according to dive tours company Las Vegas Scuba.
Bear cub rescued after getting head stuck in plastic jug
HARWINTON, Conn. — Wildlife biologists in Connecticut had to rescue a bear cub that got its head stuck in a plastic container, state wildlife officials said.
The misadventure happened June 23 when a mother bear with three cubs knocked over a garbage can in the town of Harwinton in Litchfield County, and one of the cubs stuck its head in a clear plastic jar that had spilled out.
“Given the warm weather and tight fit of the container, it was important to try and free the cub quickly,” the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Fish and Wildlife Division posted on Facebook.
Wildlife biologists waited for the cub to come down from the tree it was perched in and then tranquilized it and removed the container.
Chicago shooting during dispute leaves 2 dead, 3 wounded
CHICAGO — A person opened fire during a verbal dispute early Friday in downtown Chicago, killing two men and wounding three other people, police said.
The five who were shot were leaving a business about 1:45 a.m. when the person they were in a dispute with opened fire with a handgun, police said in a statement.
Two men in their 20s were pronounced dead at a hospital, police said, and two other men were wounded along with a fifth person. The wounded were reported in good condition. No one has been arrested.
Man suspected of killing 3 in NYC home arrested in Maine
NEW YORK — A man who was wanted in a grisly triple homicide in New York City has been arrested in Maine, police said.
Travis Blake, 29, was arrested Thursday in Bar Harbor in the deaths of two women and a man whose bodies were found inside a home in Queens on June 24, a New York Police Department spokesperson said.
Officers responded to a 911 call and found 22-year-old Varshana Malcolm on a bed with her hands bound and her mouth duct-taped, police said. The officers then searched the basement and found two more victims. Karleen Barnett, 55, had been stabbed several times, and Barnett’s son Dervon Brightly, 35, had suffered severe head trauma.
At least 1 police officer killed
in Kentucky shooting
ALLEN, Ky. — At least one police officer was killed when a man opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant at a home in eastern Kentucky Thursday night, authorities said.
Several officers were shot at the scene in Floyd County. An arrest citation said 49-year-old Lance Storz was taken into custody late Thursday night, according to media reports.
At an arraignment in Pike County on Friday morning, a judge announced that Storz has been charged with one count of murder of a police officer, two counts of attempted murder and assault of a service animal.
Storz pleaded not guilty and was jailed on a $10 million cash bond. After reading the initial charges the judge said that a count had been upgraded to murder, but it was not clear if that involved a second police officer.