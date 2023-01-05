Justice Jackson
working on a memoir
NEW YORK — Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is working on a memoir. Jackson, the first Black woman appointed to the court, is calling the book “Lovely One.”
“Mine has been an unlikely journey,” Jackson said in a statement released Thursday by Random House.
No release date has been set for “Lovely One.” Jackson, 52, was born Ketanji Onyika Brown. The book’s title comes from the English translation of Ketanji Onyika, the name suggested by an aunt who at the time was a Peace Corps worker in West Africa.
Sarah Cooper memoir set for October release
NEW YORK — The title alone of Sarah Cooper’s upcoming memoir is a hint that she doesn’t plan to flatter herself.
Cooper has a deal with Dutton, a Penguin Random House imprint, to write “Foolish: Tales of Assimilation, Determination and Humiliation.” The comedian, author and actor said in a statement Thursday that she hoped to “inspire everyone to risk embarrassing themselves.”
“Foolish” is scheduled to come out in October.
Cooper’s previous books include “How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings: Non-threatening Leadership Strategies for Women” and “100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings: How to Get by Without Even Trying.”
Family says
rapper found safe
LOS ANGELES — Rapper Theophilus London has been found safe after disappearing for months, a relative said Wednesday.
“We have found Theo. He is safe and well,” the rapper’s cousin, Mikhail Noel, posted on Instagram. “At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!”
The post didn’t provide details of where London had been found, where he had been or why he hadn’t contacted his family.
London, 35, posted prolifically on Instagram, but his last posts also came in July.
Man charged in
Takeoff death released
HOUSTON — The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on $1 million bond.
Patrick Clark, 33, was released from the Harris County jail Tuesday, according to court records.
Clark was arrested Dec. 1 on a murder charge.
Universal to build rail stop at Orlando hub
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort on Thursday filed paperwork and pledged 13 acres for a commuter rail station that could link the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. with the heart of the tourism district in one of the world’s top travel destinations.
Universal filed an application with Orange County to form a quasi-governmental body that will plan, finance, construct, operate and own a new SunRail station at the Orange County Convention Center.
Once completed — possibly as soon as 2030 — the line would connect the main corridor of Orlando’s tourism industry with Orlando International Airport.
The current Sunrail route doesn’t have any stops at the airport or in Orlando’s tourism district.