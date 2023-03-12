2 plead in 2021 fight, slaying outside cheesesteak shop Mar 12, 2023 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two plead in 2021 fight, slaying outside eateryPHILADELPHIA — A man and a woman have pleaded guilty in a fight and shooting death outside a well-known Philadelphia cheesesteak shop almost two years ago.Paul Burkert, 37, of Reading pleaded guilty last week to voluntary manslaughter and a firearms charge in the July 2021 shooting death of 22-year-old David Padro Jr. outside Pat’s King of Steaks.Jamie Frick, 38, of Newmanstown pleaded guilty to simple assault and reckless endangerment in connection with the fight.Both will be sentenced in June. Other charges, including murder counts, were withdrawn by prosecutors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Crime Law Police E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Most read stories Greenwood's Self crowned Miss South Carolina USA Friday morning shooting leaves one injured Greenwood man gets 20-year sentence in shooting Fire at Abbeville Opera House being investigated by SLED Justice for Mallory? Relative says conviction uncovered 'corruption that allowed' death to happen Greenwood Index-Journal editor to lead state press association Local best selling author speaks at Rotary Meeting Lander alumna Rayshawn Trapp pens inspiring book Countybank promotes Wells Dunlap to senior operations officer Miss Wright Middle School Pageant winners Gumina named new dean of Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy Miss GHS pageant announces winners Teacher Clothes Closet returns to Lander