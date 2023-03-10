White Rose group
survivor dies at 103
BERLIN — Traute Lafrenz, the last known survivor of a German group known as the White Rose that actively resisted the Nazis, has died. She was 103.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed his condolences to her family Friday, describing Lafrenz as a “wonderful and immeasurably brave woman.”
“Your mother was one of the few who, in the face of the crimes of National Socialism, had the courage to listen to her conscience and stand up to dictatorship, fascism and war.”
According to an obituary published in The Charleston Post and Courier, Lafrenz died on March 6. She had emigrated to the United States after the war, marrying fellow physician Vernon Page and eventually retiring to South Carolina.
Eastern Congo hit
by rebel attacks
GOMA, Congo — The death toll from several attacks this week by extremist rebels in eastern Congo has risen to at least 45 people, local officials said on Friday.
Dozens of people were killed by rebels using machetes over two days when rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces, a militia with links to the Islamic State group, killed civilians in several villages in North Kivu province, said Saidi Balikwisha, the province’s deputy.
Italy responds
to 3 boats in distress
MILAN — The Italian coast guard responded Friday to three boats carrying more than 1,300 migrants that were “in danger” in the Mediterranean Sea off Italy’s southern coast, officials said.
Coast guard vessels were dispatched to rescue about 500 people on a smuggler’s boat about 700 miles off the Calabria region, which forms the toe of the Italian boot. Coast guard crews also were rescuing 800 migrants from two boats in difficulty some 100 miles off Calabria.
Ford to cut
1,100 jobs in Spain
MADRID — Ford Motor Co. announced Friday that it will cut around 1,100 jobs at its plant in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia.
The cuts are in addition to the 2,300 layoffs largely in Germany and the United Kingdom that the automaker announced last month as part of a “leaner, more competitive cost structure in Europe.”
Ford Spain said in a statement that it notified unions on Friday of what it described as “a profound restructuring of its operations.”
Kenya jails 7 for life over drug trafficking
NAIROBI, Kenya — Six Pakistanis and one Iranian national who were found guilty of trafficking heroin via the Indian Ocean to Kenya’s coastal city of Mombasa have been sentenced to life in prison.
The foreigners have been in custody since 2014 when they were arrested and charged with trafficking heroin worth 1.3 billion Kenya shillings ($10 million).
Each of the convicts will also be fined 3.9 billion Kenya shillings, the Mombasa court said Friday. They all have a right to appeal to the higher court.
Belgium bans
TikTok from phones
BRUSSELS — Belgium is banning TikTok from government phones over worries about cybersecurity, privacy and misinformation, the country’s prime minister said Friday, mirroring recent action by other authorities in Europe and the U.S.
The Chinese-owned video sharing app will be temporarily prohibited from devices owned or paid for by the Belgium’s federal government for at least six months, according to a post on Alexander de Croo’s website.
TikTok didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment. Owned by China’s ByteDance, the company has long maintained that it does not share data with the Chinese government and that its data is not held in China.
US group urges Egypt to release poet
CAIRO — A U.S. free speech and literary organization has called on Egypt to release a well-known poet and songwriter who is on a hunger strike to protest his five-year incarceration.
PEN America demanded Thursday that Egyptian authorities release Galal al-Behairy, who was first detained in March of 2018 and later handed a three-year sentence for spreading false news and insulting Egypt’s military.
In a leaked letter that coincided with the fifth anniversary of his arrest, al-Behairy said he would refuse food and medication until he secured his freedom.