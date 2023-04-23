Climber pulled from crevasse improving
KATHMANDU, Nepal — An Indian climber who was rescued after spending three days in a 980-foot-deep crevasse is recovering in a Kathmandu hospital but his condition is still critical, his family said Sunday.
Anurag Maloo had fallen into the crevasse while descending Mount Annapurna, the world’s 10th highest, on April 17. After several attempts, he was rescued on Thursday.
“He is under medical supervision, but doctors are saying he is slowing improving,” his younger brother, Ashish Maloo, told reporters, adding that he remains critical.
He called the rescue and recovery “a miracle.”
Soccer match ends after referee doused
ZWICKAU, Germany — A third-tier soccer game in Germany was abandoned on Sunday after the referee was doused in beer by an angry fan at halftime.
Relegation-threatened Zwickau’s match against visiting Rot-Weiss Essen did not continue for the second half because referee Nicolas Winter had a cup of beer thrown in his face by a fan, who was apparently unhappy with his decision to send off a Zwickau player and award a penalty to Essen before halftime.
Winter showed Zwickau defender Nils Butzen a red card for bringing down American forward Isaiah Young, then awarded Essen a penalty for hand ball from the resultant free kick.
Several bodies dug up
in cult investigation
NAIROBI, Kenya — Thirty-nine bodies have been found so far on land owned by a pastor in coastal Kenya who was arrested for telling his followers to fast to death.
Malindi sub-county police chief John Kemboi said more shallow graves have yet to be dug up on the land belonging to pastor Paul Makenzi, who was arrested on April 14 over links to cultism.
A further four people died after they and others were discovered starving at the Good News International Church.
Suspect arrested
in German gym attack
BERLIN — A suspect has been arrested over last week’s stabbing attack at a gym in the western German city of Duisburg in which four people were seriously wounded, authorities said Sunday.
The man, a 26-year-old Syrian citizen, was arrested shortly after midnight, police and prosecutors said in a statement. He was to be brought before a judge on Monday to determine whether he can be kept in custody on suspicion of attempted murder and other offenses pending possible charges.
The man applied successfully for asylum in Germany in 2016 and had no previous police record, police and prosecutors said. They said they are still investigating what the motive might have been.
Three die as train
hits car at crossing
BERLIN — A train hit a car at a crossing in northern Germany early Sunday, killing all three people in the car, police said.
Police said that the regional train hit the car at full speed near Neustadt am Ruebenberge, outside the city of Hannover, German news agency dpa reported.
The car’s 22-year-old driver was killed along with two women who were with him in the vehicle, aged 21 and 22. There were 38 passengers and four railway employees on board the train, and one person was slightly injured.
Bus attack results
in curfew in Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police enforced a curfew in a community on the southern fringes of Jamaica’s capital Saturday after gunmen fired on people boarding a public minibus, wounding seven, including three children.
The Jamaica Constabulary Force gave no information on the conditions of the wounded from the brazen attack, which occurred at midafternoon Friday in Seaview Gardens, a poor area of Kingston.
There was speculation the gunmen were targeting one of the people trying to get on the bus, but authorities did not comment on a possible motive. Conflict among rival gangs has been blamed for an uptick in violence in the community.
Migrants chief held
for trial in deadly fire
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — A judge on Saturday ordered the immigration director of Mexico’s northern border state of Chihuahua to stand trial Saturday on charges of homicide, injuries and failure to perform his duties, for last month’s deadly fire at a migrant detention center.
The judge ordered the director, Salvador González, held in prison pending trial.
Judge Juan José Chávez said there was evidence that González failed to do his duty to protect migrants. Forty migrants died in the March 27 fire in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, after a migrant allegedly set fire to foam mattresses to protest a supposed transfer.
Mexican authorities seize 5 lions, 10 tigers
MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in Mexico said Saturday they have seized a huge collection of exotic animals including 10 tigers, six jaguars, five lions and other species in a cartel-dominated town.
The announcement came just a week after U.S. prosecutors revealed that a boss of the Sinaloa cartel fed his enemies, alive and dead, to tigers he kept.
The discovery announced Saturday came in the western state of Jalisco, the turf of a cartel of the same name.
Heat wave in Thailand prompts warning to stay indoors
BANGKOK — Extreme heat has sent temperatures soaring in Thailand as authorities warned people to stay indoors.
The Meteorological Department’s forecast on Saturday said the highest temperature in the next 24 hours could reach 107 degrees Fahrenheit in country’s north and could hit 104 F in the capital, Bangkok. The highest temperature on Saturday was in the northern province of Phetchabun at109 F.
People should be wary of extremely high temperatures as well as sudden summer storms until at least next week, the weather department said. A police officer directing traffic in Samut Prakarn, a province just south of Bangkok, collapsed and died of heart stroke, media reported this week.
Serbian, Hungarian leaders attend military display in Serbia
BELGRADE, Serbia — The populist leaders of Serbia and Hungary observed a Serbian military exercise Saturday, an event seen as a display of lethal firepower amid the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Balkans.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Serbia on a previously unannounced visit. He was greeted by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who said he was happy “to once again welcome a great friend of Serbia.”
Both leaders have maintained political and economic ties with Russia despite its aggression in Ukraine. Their relations with Moscow have been a sore spot with other European nations and with the U.S.
Rare big tornado near Myanmar capital kills 8
BANGKOK— A tornado that tore through two villages in central Myanmar near the capital Naypyitaw killed eight people and destroyed more than 200 houses, a rescue worker said Saturday.
The tornado hit Aung Myin Kone and Tadau villages on Naypyitaw’s southern outskirts at around 6:10 p.m. on Friday, Thet Paing Soe, a leading member of the Doh Lewe charity organization, told The Associated Press.
He said local charity organizations had transported 128 people to hospitals, and 232 houses in the two villages were destroyed.
{div class=”content-block”} {/div}