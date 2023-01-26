Ransomware Justice Department

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco flanked by Attorney General Merrick Garland, left, and Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray speaks Thursday during a news conference to announce an international ransomware enforcement action, at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON — The FBI and international partners have at least temporarily disrupted the network of a prolific ransomware gang they infiltrated last year, saving victims including hospitals and school districts a potential $130 million in ransom payments, Attorney General Merrick Garland and other U.S. officials announced Thursday.

“Simply put, using lawful means we hacked the hackers,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said at a news conference.

