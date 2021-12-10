Man gets 10 years for actions during protests
PORTLAND, Ore. — A far-right extremist has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his violent actions during August 2020 protests against racial injustice in Oregon’s largest city.
Alan Swinney was convicted of unlawful use of a weapon, attempted assault, pointing a firearm at another, and second degree unlawful use of mace, among other charges, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Portland residents saw almost nightly protests after a white officer murdered George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis last year.
Swinney, 51, was among dozens of far-right demonstrators Aug. 22, 2020, who fired paintball guns and sprayed mace at anti-fascist demonstrators during a brawl.
Jurors hear woman beg for life during 911 call
COVINGTON, La. — Jurors heard a 911 recording of a man’s threats and a woman’s pleas for her life, then convicted the man of attempted manslaughter and endangering her two children during a domestic abuse incident, authorities in Louisiana said.
The call had gone through when Wade Ostarly, 39, of Covington, grabbed and pocketed the woman’s phone early Aug. 26, 2019, District Attorney Warren Montgomery said in a news release Friday.
Jurors heard recordings of Ostarly threatening to kill the woman while she begged him to let her live, he said.
Flight diverted
due to passenger
OKLAHOMA CITY — A flight from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles was diverted to Oklahoma City after an unruly passenger assaulted a flight attendant, police said.
An air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in custody when the flight landed Thursday night, Oklahoma City Police Capt. Arthur Gregory told TV station KFOR.
Police said the passenger was booked into jail on complaints of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
Group in hot water over drugged geese
MIRAMAR, Fla. — Ten geese drowned in a South Florida lake after a homeowners association’s attempt to trap, sedate and euthanize them went horribly awry, resulting in it facing a likely fine.
The SilverLakes homeowners association in Miramar hired a company, Pest Wildlife Pro, to remove 25 geese because some residents in the suburban Fort Lauderdale neighborhood found them to be loud pooping machines, although others saw them as majestic, the South Florida SunSentinel reports.
Rolando Calzadilla, the company’s owner, said he fed the geese bread laced with sedatives Tuesday, but a loud car spooked the drugged birds and they flew off. Ten fell into the lake and drowned, while he found the other 15 and euthanized them offsite.
Man faces charges
in attacks on women
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A suspected serial rapist has been charged with attacks on six women in Southern California, including one who was left in a ditch with a broken leg, authorities said Friday.
Jose Manuel Martinez Garcia, 37, is charged with attempted murder, rape and other counts in a string of attacks from September 2000 to August 2021 in the Coachella Valley, said Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin.
Three victims were strangled to unconsciousness and one was struck by a truck and left in a ditch for more than two days.
until she was found by a maintenance worker, Hestrin said. He said the victims are in the process of recovering.