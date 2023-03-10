Juul to pay Chicago $23.8M in settlement
CHICAGO — Vaping company Juul Labs will pay Chicago $23.8 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the company marketed products to minors, the city announced Friday.
The Chicago Department of Public Health will use the money for youth prevention and reduction programs, education and outreach, according to a city press release.
The settlement is the latest payout from the embattled e-cigarette giant, which laid off hundreds of workers and settled thousands of lawsuits brought by families of Juul users, school districts, city governments and Native American tribes last year.
Man who threatened Dems is charged
SEBEWAING, Mich. — A mentally ill Michigan man accused of making death threats on social media against Democratic politicians and those in the LGBTQ community was charged with illegally possessing guns.
Randall Berka II is accused of posting written threats on a YouTube channel, the FBI said in a criminal complaint unsealed Friday in federal court in Flint.
According to the complaint, Berka — who lives with his parents in Sebewaing — said “biden deserves to die,” a reference to President Joe Biden, and that he was “more than willing tot kill whitmer,” a reference to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Rest stop workers
due $2.7M in wages
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut is suing the operator of the state’s 23 highway rest stops, alleging the company is refusing to pay more than $2.7 million in back wages owed to food service workers, state Attorney General William Tong announced Friday.
The state labor commissioner’s lawsuit was filed against New Haven-based Project Service, which runs the service plazas along interstates 95 and 395 and Route 15.
The lawsuit alleges that from 2017 to 2019, plaza workers were not paid the state’s “standard wage,” an amount for certain state contractor employees that typically is a few dollars per hour higher than the state’s minimum wage.
Vehicle crashes
inside airport terminal
WILMINGTON, N.C. — A vehicle crashed inside a terminal at the Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina, but no one was injured, officials said.
Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday to a report that a car had breached the airport’s fence and drove onto the tarmac, the agency said.
The driver, Tray Anthony Dvorak, 37, was charged with assault, trespassing on airport property, speeding to elude arrest, disorderly conduct and resisting a government official, the sheriff’s office said
Nine people arrested
in street racing case
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities have arrested nine people and were looking for others following illegal “spinning” events at three locations in the Indianapolis area.
Most of those arrested were charged with resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness, state police said Friday.
Lab, owner accused
of $400K of fraud
BOSTON — A clinical laboratory and its owner have been accused of submitting over $400,000 in Medicaid claims for unauthorized urine drug tests, the attorney general’s office in Massachusetts said Friday.
The residential sobriety tests were medically unnecessary, the office said in a news release. Laboratories may not bill Medicaid for them.
The Burlington-based lab and its owner were indicted last month by a statewide grand jury on two counts each of Medicaid false claims, false claims and larceny over $1,200.