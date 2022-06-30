Improving weather aids fight against wildfire
BRIDGEPORT, Calif. — Improving weather aided the battle against a Sierra Nevada wildfire that has forced evacuation of several hundred people from their homes and injured seven firefighters, authorities said Thursday.
The Rices Fire did not grow overnight, remaining at 904 acres while containment increased to 12%, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
Firefighters were aided by cooler weather and an increase in humidity, Cal Fire said.
The fire began with a structure fire Tuesday in Nevada County near the Yuba River.
Man gets life in prison in shooting of officer
FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was sentenced to life in prison in the 2018 fatal shooting of an undercover Fort Worth, Texas, police officer, prosecutors said.
A jury on Wednesday gave Timothy Huff, 36, a life sentence without possibility of parole in the death of Garrett Hull, an officer who was promoted to corporal after his death. The Tarrant County jury found Huff guilty of capital murder Monday.
Huff didn’t shoot Hull, but he was one of three men officers were pursuing after a robbery at a bar when Hull was killed, prosecutors said. The group had been robbing bars and police had staked out the area that night, prosecutors said.
THC-laced products legal today in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A new Minnesota law taking effect Friday allows people 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages that contain a limited amount of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that creates a high.
Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving and 50 milligrams per package under the law. Five milligrams is about half the standard dose found in recreational marijuana products in other states.
Under the law, new THC products must be derived from legally certified hemp. But, industry experts say 5 milligrams will produce the same effect whether it’s derived from hemp or marijuana, the Star Tribune reported.
Woman accused in cyclist death arrested
A woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin home has been arrested in Costa Rica, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday.
Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, was arrested Wednesday at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, the Marshals Service said. Armstrong was expected to be returned to the United States, where she faces a murder charge, the agency said.
Wilson, 25, was found dead May 11, and Austin police on May 19 issued a murder warrant for Armstrong.
Sen. Patrick Leahy breaks hip in fall
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont has broken a hip in a fall at his home and was to undergo surgery to repair it, his office said Thursday.
The 82-year-old Democrat fell Wednesday night in McLean, Virginia, the statement said. Doctors determined the best course of action would be to have surgery to repair the hip as soon as possible.
Leahy was “expected to make a full recovery and begin a healthy course of physical therapy immediately.”
Police capture man who fired at deputies
CENTREVILLE, Ala. — A man suspected of shooting two deputies, critically wounding one of them, has been captured, a prosecutor said.
District Attorney Michael Jackson said Austin Hall, 26, was captured in the same county where the shooting occurred. It happened Wednesday in Bibb County. Two deputies were chasing a suspect in a stolen vehicle when the man fired at the deputies, shooting both, Jackson said. He said one of the deputies was critically wounded.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Blue Alert, on Wednesday night asking people to notify authorities if they see Hall.