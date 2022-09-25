Stolen Torah found, returned to owner
LAS VEGAS — A Torah that was reported stolen in June from a convention room has been recovered and returned to its owner, according to police.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives said the owner had left his ancient artifact inside of a convention room that had been converted into a Synagogue on June 8.
Police said the Torah was taken four days later during a grand larceny. It was returned to the owner Friday.
3 wounded in shooting at amusement park
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Three people, including two teens, were wounded by gunfire late Saturday at an amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival.
Allegheny County police said a 39-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys sustained leg wounds in the gunfire shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin.
Witnesses told investigators that two groups of teenagers were involved in an altercation in front of the Musik Express ride and shots were fired by a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a dark colored COVID mask. A handgun was found near the scene, police said.
Car theft suspect
fatally shot by officers
AURORA, Colo. — Police officers fatally shot a car theft suspect Saturday after he pulled out a weapon during a chase, police said.
The shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m. after one of two people in a suspected stolen vehicle that police were following in the Denver suburb of Aurora got out and ran, acting Denver police chief Ron Thomas said. The suspect got to a fence, turned around, produced a weapon and threatened the officers chasing him, leading at least two officers to fire at the suspect, he said.
The unidentified man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died, he said.
Church security guard killed, suspect arrested
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a security guard at an Albuquerque church, authorities said Sunday.
City police said 35-year-old Marc Ward was taken into custody Saturday.
Police said 61-year-old Daniel Bourne was killed in the church’s parking lot Friday night. His body was found in an adjacent arroyo and police said Bourne was apparently run over by a vehicle and dragged.
1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Georgia block party
LOUISVILLE, Ga. — One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting at a block party in eastern Georgia.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said “numerous” shots were fired at the Saturday gathering in Louisville while more than 100 people were present.
The person who was killed was pronounced dead at a hospital in Louisville. Two victims were taken to a hospital in Augusta, while one was treated for minor injuries and released from the Louisville hospital.