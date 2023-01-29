Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash
WELLSBURG, Iowa — Authorities have identified the three children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol said Marlin Borntreger, 1; Rebecca Borntreger, 2; Emma Borntreger, 4; and Ervin J. Borntreger, 22, all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats.
Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg that was covered with snow and ice.
Molotov cocktails
lead to arrest
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A man suspected in four Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale this month that damaged at least two luxury cars has been arrested, according to authorities.
Scottsdale police said 55-year-old Bradley Holmes was taken into custody Friday night and is facing charges including arson and multiple counts of weapons and explosives.
Police officials said at a news conference Saturday that a motive has yet to be determine.
Ice fisherman on ATV dies in Lake Waubesa
MADISON, Wis. — Authorities early on Sunday recovered the body of a 45-year-old fisherman whose ATV likely fell through weak ice on Lake Waubesa.
The Dane County sheriff’s office said it was notified late Saturday that the man had not returned home as expected.
“At approximately 3:30 a.m., deputies began focusing their search in an area that indicated an ATV may have entered the water through the ice,” the sheriff’s office said.
6 dead after small bus, box truck crash
LOUISVILLE, N.Y. — Federal and state authorities are investigating a crash involving a small bus and box truck in snowy conditions that killed six people in upstate New York near the Canadian border.
The accident happened around 6 a.m. Saturday on Highway 37 in Louisville, about 150 miles north of Syracuse along the St. Lawrence River.
State police said the six people who died, as well as three others who were seriously hurt, were on the bus. One of the people injured was in critical condition.
Police catch mall shooting suspect
HOLYOKE, Mass. — A “innocent bystander” was shot and killed at a mall in southwestern Massachusetts on Saturday amid a confrontation between two other people, the county prosecutor said.
A suspect was taken into custody by the Holyoke Police Department, which responded just before 7 p.m. to a report of shots fired, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said via Facebook.
The DA referred to the two people involved in the altercation as “known parties,” without providing details.
The male victim’s identity was not immediately released.
