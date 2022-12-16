Mother charged
in 2018 death of infant
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman appeared in court Friday on a first-degree murder charge in the 2018 death of her newborn infant whose body was found floating in a seaside inlet.
A Palm Beach County judge ordered Arya Singh, 29, held without bail during a brief hearing. She was arrested Thursday in the death of a female infant known only as “Baby June” whose remains were found June 1, 2018, in Boynton Beach Inlet.
Authorities say the case was solved by detectives using DNA collected from the father and covertly from Singh. A genealogy website helped piece together the baby’s family tree.
Man threatened doctor at LGBTQ clinic
BOSTON — A 38-year-old Texas man has been indicted on a federal charge that he threatened a doctor at a clinic who works with gender nonconforming children, the Massachusetts office of the United States Attorney says.
Court documents say that on Aug. 31, after social media accounts began sharing misinformation, the man from Comfort, Texas, called the Boston-based National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center and and left a voice mail that included profanities and threatening comments targeting one of the center’s doctors.
Douglas Emhoff
tours 988 call center
WASHINGTON — Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, on Friday visited a 988 call center that’s part of the recently launched national hotline intended to help anyone experiencing a mental health emergency.
Emhoff, who has spoken out on the importance mental health for adults and children, and who last week addressed the pain of rising antisemitism, met with crisis counselors and call center operators in Hyattsville, Maryland, and received a tour.
The 988 helpline is staffed with mental health counselors around the country and was designed to be as easy to remember as 911. Those needing help can call or text.
Trucker arrested
after trooper hurt
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A North Dakota trucker has been arrested after reportedly hitting and injuring a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 during a traffic stop, then leading other troopers on a chase that ended in an hourlong standoff, the Nebraska State Patrol reported.
The patrol said the incident began Thursday evening, when it received reports of a semi pulling a flatbed trailer driving recklessly on I-80 near Lincoln. A trooper who spotted the semi driving recklessly initiated a traffic stop and said the truck pulled over on the shoulder of the interstate, but then accelerated in reverse, hitting the trooper’s cruiser and injuring the trooper. The semi then fled westbound on I-80 and refused to stop as other law enforcement officers gave chase.
Three dead following crash between bus, truck
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Three people have died following a crash that involved a commercial bus carrying 22 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia, state police said Friday.
The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. in York County near Williamsburg, which is between Richmond and Norfolk.
All 22 passengers on the bus were unrestrained, Virginia State Police said. The drivers of both vehicles and the remaining passengers have suffered various injuries and were taken to local hospitals.
4 injured in Louisville apartment fire, 36 displaced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An apartment fire in Louisville early Friday sent a firefighter and three residents to a hospital and displaced dozens of others, officials said.
Fire crews arrived at the Chateau Village Apartments to find the second floor fully involved, Okolona Fire Chief Mark Little told news outlets. Two residents were injured after jumping from the second story of the building as the fire spread, he said. Another resident was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and one firefighter suffered heat exhaustion.
The fire displaced 36 residents, he said. The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined.
Brothers get life for slayings of woman, daughter
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. — Two brothers have been sentenced to life in prison for the 2013 slayings of a Detroit-area woman and her 11-year-old daughter found brutally stabbed to death in their apartment.
A Macomb County judge sentenced Tony Johnson, 43, and Henry Johnson, 38, on Thursday to life without parole. The brothers were convicted in November on two counts each of premediated first-degree murder and premeditated felony murder.
The bodies of Tina Geiger, 47, and her daughter, Kristine “Krissy” Geiger, were found in their Clinton Township apartment in July 2013. Tina Geiger suffered about 60 stab wounds, while Krissy had more than 20 stab wounds and had also been sexually assaulted.