Police arrest teens
in drive-by shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police officers witnessed a drive-by shooting Saturday before pursuing the involved vehicle and arresting three teenagers, according to law enforcement officials.
Nobody was hurt in the shooting or arrests, police said in a news release.
One of the vehicle’s passengers, a 14-year-old girl who was not arrested, was sent to the hospital after telling law enforcement she was pregnant, according to police. The teenager’s potential involvement is being investigated.
Police: Officer fatally shoots armed person
A person was shot and killed by a police officer Sunday near Jackson, Mississippi.
The Clinton Police Department received a call about a suspicious person wearing a ski mask at an apartment complex around 9 a.m.
When police arrived the person “displayed a weapon towards an officer,” according to a news release from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. The officer was not injured in the incident.
Kansas man arrested after fire kills three
TOPEKA, Kan. — The only survivor of a house fire that killed a woman and two girls has been arrested on suspicion of setting the blaze.
Topeka police arrested Kyle J. Tyler, 32, of Holton, on Saturday, not long after he was released from a hospital once police questioned him.
He remained jailed Sunday on suspicion of three counts of first-degree murder committed in the commission of another felony, arson and several other charges.
Man accused of firing gun in health facility
TUCSON, Ariz. — A man accused of firing a gun inside a Tucson healthcare facility is facing several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities.
Tucson police said 33-year-old Arthur John Bodnar had a video court appearance Saturday and a judge ordered him held on a $50,000 bound.
Bodnar also is accused of discharging a firearm within city limits and having a gun although he’s a prohibited possessor.
Police were called to the healthcare facility Tuesday in response to reports that a man had walked into the lobby and fired a single shot from a shotgun.
Firefighters hurt,
man rescued in fire
MERIDEN, Conn. — Firefighters rescued an unconscious man from the third floor of a burning home in Meriden on Saturday, carrying him down a 35-foot ladder after firefighters were unable to reach him inside, authorities said.
The man was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx for hyperbaric treatment and was listed Sunday in critical but stable condition, Meriden Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Dunn said.
Four firefighters were also taken to hospitals. Two sustained burns while attempting to reach the man. Two were treated for smoke inhalation and cardiac exertion.
Bird deaths possibly due to climate change
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Los Alamos National Laboratory researchers are studying a 2020 incident in which thousands of migratory birds dropped dead over New Mexico, possibly due to climate change.
Hundreds of millions of birds fly south in the winter and north in the summer, but studies by NASA and others show climate change may be interfering with that cycle and those disruptions can ripple through entire ecosystems.
Jeanne Fair, a Los Alamos National Lab scientist and one of the researchers studying the September 2020 incident, said the birds experienced three different extreme weather events.