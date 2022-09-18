Suspect hurt when train hits police vehicle
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — A 20-year-old road rage suspect was seriously injured when the parked police patrol vehicle she was detained in was struck by a freight train in Colorado.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm in Fort Lupton on Friday evening. A police officer stopped the woman’s car just past a set of railroad tracks and parked the patrol vehicle on the crossing.
The woman was placed in the back of the police vehicle, which was hit by the train as officers were searching her car.
Wisconsin homeowner kills intruder
KENOSHA, Wis. — A Wisconsin homeowner fought with an intruder and eventually killed the assailant.
Kenosha Police said the incident happened Friday evening after someone reported that a suspicious person was damaging vehicles and trying to enter homes.
The suspect broke into a home and attacked the homeowner. Police said “the homeowner fought back and the intruder was subsequently killed during the struggle.”
Man is competent
for trial in shooting
HAMILTON, Ohio — A man accused of shooting a customer to death in an Ohio Walmart store following an attempted theft has been ruled competent to stand trial.
Anthony Freeman Brown, 32, of Hamilton is charged in Butler County with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons under disability.
Police said a man tried to steal items from the Fairfield Township Walmart’s electronics department on May 26. Police said two shoppers tried to stop him, and the suspect then pulled a gun and fired, killing one customer and seriously wounding an employee.
Man, 70, dies in fall
at waterfall park
GROVE OAK, Ala. — Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park.
The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet.
Two die as small plane crashes in woods
CITRA, Fla. — A small plane crashed in a heavily wooded area of central Florida, killing both people on board, officials said Sunday.
The plane crashed late Saturday in a wooded area between Citra and Orange Springs in Marion County, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
Driver of school bus
faces DUI charge
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — A school bus driver faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard.
WAFF-TV reports that Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday.
A motorist pulled in front of the bus to bring it to a stop, then boarded the bus, thinking the driver was having a medical emergency. However, investigators said the driver failed a field sobriety test.
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in sorority theft
STARKVILLE, Miss. — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in April. U.S. District Judge Glen Davidson sentenced her to 45 months in prison Friday and ordered her to pay $2.9 million restitution to the Kappa Delta chapter at MSU.
Cadle was the treasurer for the corporation that oversaw the Starkville sorority.