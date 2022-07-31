SUV strikes bicyclists on charity ride
RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver struck a group of bicyclists who were participating in a charity event in western Michigan, killing two men and severely injuring at least three others, authorities said.
The vehicle crossed a center line in Ionia County and hit the bicyclists on a rural road Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.
Two men died. The three survivors had severe injuries. All were from the eastern side of the state. They were participating in a three-day endurance ride for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the sheriff’s office said.
Woman convicted
in son’s death
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A New Jersey woman has been convicted of murder in the death of her 17-month-old son but acquitted of conspiracy in an alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill a former boyfriend.
Heather Reynolds, 45, of Sicklerville wept as the Camden County jury announced its verdict Thursday, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Prosecutors alleged that Reynolds suffocated her 17-month-old son, Axel, by holding a cleansing wipe over his nose and mouth in May 2018. An autopsy concluded that the boy died from asphyxia and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Indiana officer killed during traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. — A police officer in Indiana was fatally shot during a traffic stop early Sunday, authorities said.
A suspect was caught after a car chase. The officer worked for Elwood police, 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
The suspect has a criminal record, which includes a conviction in 2006 for firing a gun at Indianapolis officers, said Andrew Hanna, the county’s chief deputy prosecutor.
Woman gets 2½ years over police car fires
PHILADELPHIA — A woman who pleaded guilty to setting fire to police cars amid the 2020 racial justice protests in Philadelphia has been sentenced to 2½ years in federal prison.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that since 35-year-old Lore-Elizabeth Blumenthal of Jenkintown has been in custody since her arrest two years ago, she could be released in a matter of months.
Blumenthal pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder related to throwing a piece of burning police barrier at a police car.
Blumenthal acknowledged in court Thursday that the fires recklessly put the lives of other demonstrators at risk. She said she had been high on drugs and filled with fear and rage following the death of George Floyd and the economic uncertainty produced by the coronavirus pandemic.
Rescuers carry hiker’s body nearly a mile
CONCORD, N.H. — Members of a rescue group had to carry the body of a hiker nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the man died on the Northeast’s highest mountain, authorities said.
A group of hikers found the man unconscious and not breathing on Mount Washington’s Jewell Trail on Saturday afternoon, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game said. They called 911 and started performing CPR.
Members of one rescue group drove to the summit of the nearly 6,300-foot mountain and hiked down to the man, while another group rode up the mountain’ and hiked in.
Police shoot ax-wielding robbery suspect
ROCHESTER, Minn. — A Rochester police officer fatally shot a robbery suspect who was armed with an ax, authorities said Saturday.
Police say the man stole cash from a Rochester business about 11 p.m. on Friday and fled in a van. Officers located the van about two hours later, at which time the suspect got out of the vehicle and charged at an officer who fired his weapon.
Attempts to revive the man failed and he later died from his injuries, police said.