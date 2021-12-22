Parents of Alicia Witt found dead in home
WORCESTER, Mass. — The parents of actor Alicia Witt were found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police after she hadn’t heard from them in several days and asked a relative to check on them.
The deaths of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, who were found Monday night, are not considered suspicious, police in Worcester said.
“I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parAents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable,” Witt wrote in a statement. “I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.”
There were reports the couple had been having furnace problems and were using a space heater, police said, but firefighters said there were no signs of carbon monoxide in the home, The Telegram & Gazette reported.
Officials edge closer
to split Prince’s estate
MINNEAPOLIS — Court officials are edging closer to dividing up pop superstar Prince ’s estate.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Wednesday that November tax filings show the Internal Revenue Service and Comerica Bank & Trust, the estate administrator, have reached an agreement in November on the total value of Prince’s assets.
The specific number hasn’t been disclosed but it could be more than $100 million. The IRS last year determined Prince’s assets were worth $163.2 million. Comerica put the number at $82.3 million.
IRS officials felt Comerica’s total was so low they imposed a $6.4 million accuracy penalty on the estate.
The Carver County probate court still must approve the agreement. The court is set to begin discussions in February on how to divide up the assets.
Congressional panel probles deadly concert
HOUSTON — A Congressional committee has launched an investigation into the promoter of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, in which 10 people were killed during a massive crowd surge and attendees were packed so tightly that many could not breathe or move their arms.
The House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter Wednesday to Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s president and CEO, Michael Rapino, asking for information about the company’s role in the Nov. 5 festival and concert by rap superstar Travis Scott.
Information the committee requested included details about security, crowd control and mass casualty incident planning; details about any pre-show briefings by Live Nation or is subsidiaries on any safety concerns raised before the concert; and what steps the concert promoter will take to prevent injuries or deaths at future events.
Town supports drag show after neo-Nazis protest
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A New Hampshire community is supporting a children’s drag show after it was protested by a recognized neo-Nazi group.
“Honey Punch and Pals” was set to perform at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre Dec. 18, when a complaint was filed with the Portsmouth Police Department stating that members of Nationalist Social Club or NSC-131 had shown up outside the theater with offensive signs and chants, The Portsmouth Herald reported on Wednesday.
Since the protest, the community has shown signs of support, posting notes and signs outside the theater and even donating $20,000.