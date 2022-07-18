Germany again rejects Russian
explanation for gas supply cut
BERLIN — The German government said Monday that a turbine at the center of uncertainty about future gas deliveries through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe was only supposed to be installed in September, underlining its insistence that there should be no technical obstacle to the gas flow.
Russia’s Gazprom reduced gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany by 60% last month. The state-owned gas company cited alleged technical problems involving equipment that partner Siemens Energy sent to Canada for overhaul and couldn’t be returned because of sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Canadian government said a week ago that it would allow the gas turbine that powers a compressor station to be delivered to Germany, citing the “very significant hardship” that the German economy would suffer without a sufficient gas supply to keep industries running and to generate heat and electricity.
GE reveals identity
of 3 companies after split
General Electric on Monday revealed the names of the three companies that will operate on their own after the historic split of the one-time conglomerate, including a mashup of words that will make up the name of the new energy company.
GE announced in November that it planned to split into three companies focused on aviation, health care and energy.
The name of the aviation business that will essentially be the remaining core of GE, headed by CEO Larry Culp, will be called GE Aerospace.
The energy wing, including GE Renewable Energy, GE Power, GE Digital, and GE Energy Financial Services, will be called GE Vernova. The healthcare business will be named GE Healthcare.
The split is the culmination of years of paring by the massive American conglomerate which signaled a shift away from a corporate structure that dominated U.S. business for decades.
Louisiana bailout fund to borrow $600M to pay insurer claims
NEW ORLEANS — A state-chartered bailout fund is seeking to borrow $600 million after seven Louisiana insurers went bust following 2021’s Hurricane Ida.
The Times-Picayune reports that the Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association will seek approval of the plan to sell bonds this week. It would recoup the money from surviving member insurers, but those insurers get a tax break for such assessment payments, meaning Louisiana taxpayers will ultimately pay the bill.
The association pays the policyholder claims of insolvent insurers, making sure that individuals and businesses don’t get stiffed when an insurer is overwhelmed by losses. The plan to issue bonds is an admission that the association can’t raise enough money on its own to pay roughly 24,000 claims it owes without making policyholders wait for years.
500 flights scrapped in Italy
by 4-hour aviation strikes
ROME — Several hundred flights were canceled in Italy on Sunday, a peak vacation travel day, because of four-hour walkouts involving employees of low-cost airlines as well as air traffic controllers.
A union official, Fabrizio Cuscito, told Italian state TV that some 500 flights were scrapped. Airline workers are seeking better pay as well as improved working conditions, including meals on long shifts, he said.
The Italian transport ministry said the strikes were called by workers for Ryanair, easyJet and Volotea airlines. That strike began at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT), while the air traffic controllers’ walkout, which also lasted four hours, started an hour earlier.
Compared to airports in other Western European countries, Italy’s airports have experienced less chaos this summer. That’s because in large part when the COVID-19 pandemic paralyzed travel, many airline and airport workers in Italy received government benefits while not working, instead of losing their jobs, as frequently happened in other countries.