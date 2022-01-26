Show some love to your favorite Uptown Greenwood small businesses during the “Love Local Letters” campaign launched Jan. 17.
Scan the corresponding “Love Local Letters” QR code, found on Uptown Greenwood’s website and Facebook page, with your smartphone. Type your message to an Uptown small business and Uptown Greenwood staff will see that messages are delivered.
Lara Hudson, Uptown Greenwood development director, said “these little love notes from Uptown businesses’ customers will be printed out, with cute graphics and businesses can display them. ... It’s a fun way to get some community engagement with our businesses. ... It’s been a rough couple years with the pandemic. Let’s send some love to our businesses and let them know how much we appreciate them.”
J. Gibson Hill, events and market coordinator for the City of Greenwood, is also working with businesses on their participation in a Valentine’s Day Gift Guide.
A variety of retail, restaurant and service small businesses in Uptown have compiled a guide to Valentine’s Day gift items to help you shop for friends, family and even yourself, promoting shopping locally. Find fun accessories, wine, chocolate, romance packages and more.
“The Love Local Letters campaign launched Jan. 17 and continues through Valentine’s Day,” Hill said, noting information can be found at Uptown Greenwood’s Facebook page and uptowngreenwood.com.