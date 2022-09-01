Odd

TX SCARA robot works, stocking drinks in the refrigerated section of a FamilyMart convenience store in Tokyo.

 Associated Press

TOKYO — A small robot with a clip-like hand and enough smarts to know which drinks are popular is part of an effort to make convenience stores even more convenient.

On a recent day in Tokyo, the robot named TX SCARA slid back and forth behind the refrigerated shelves in the back of a FamilyMart store.

