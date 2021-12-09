NORWOOD, Mass. — A Massachusetts cannabis company is celebrating National Brownie Day on Wednesday with what it believes is the “largest THC-infused brownie ever made.”
MariMed Inc. said the massive confection is 3-feet-by-3-feet square and 15 inches tall, weighs 850 pounds, and contains 20,000 mg of THC.
The brownie was also made to celebrate the launch of the company’s new line of cannabis-infused edibles, called Bubby’s Baked, according to a statement from the Norwood-based company that also has facilities in several other states.
What happens to the brownie now? Company spokesperson Howard Schacter said it will be sent to its Middleborough dispensary and ultimately sold to a medical marijuana patient. As to what the customer plans to do with it, Schacter couldn’t say.
The purchase price is still being determined, he said.
Wanted: just a pizza cardboard
OLD TOWN, Maine — A Maine paper mill is asking local residents for cardboard to turn into packaging because of the rising cost of the raw materials it typically uses.
ND Paper in Old Town uses cardboard and corrugated containers to create pulp that is later used to make packaging. However, it’s becoming more difficult and expensive to obtain those materials, a representative for the company told the Bangor Daily News.
The company is asking residents of Old Town and surrounding communities to drop off cardboard, cereal boxes and pizza boxes, the Daily News reported. The company, which also has locations elsewhere in Maine and out of state, said it’s the first time it has tried to source materials from residents.
The company has tried a similar program for employees at other locations in the past.
Brennan Burks, an ND Paper spokesperson, told the Daily News that supply chain trouble and the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed up the price of raw materials in the last year. Burks also said “everyone and their brother is also jumping on board to make boxes.”