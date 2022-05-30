BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Workers cooking burgers and tater tots in a Sonic fast-food kitchen fled after discovering an intruder hiding behind the deep fryer.
Brunswick police Lt. Matthew Wilson found employees of the Sonic drive-in huddled in the parking lot when he arrived to investigate last Saturday. On the phone they had described the culprit as brown with diamonds on its back.
“When I saw it, I could tell it was just a ball python and not a rattlesnake,” Wilson told The Brunswick News.
He not only removed the large, non-venomous snake, but also found it a new home with a friend who has a large terrarium and a fondness for snakes.
Wilson says the python likely slipped into the Sonic’s kitchen on May 21 through an open back door, finding a cozy spot for its cold-blooded body behind the hot fryer.
Police don’t know where the snake came from, though Wilson says it had likely been a pet that got turned loose by its owner.
Eammon Leonard agreed. He’s an invasive species biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Leonard said snakes are often an impulse buy and owners find themselves having second thoughts as their scaly pets grow larger.
“It could be somebody just didn’t think through the consequences of a large snake as a pet,” Leonard said. “Some people have regrets later on and just release things. It is definitely irresponsible.”
Home that inspired ‘The Conjuring’ sells for more than $1.5M
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. — The Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the 2013 horror movie “The Conjuring” has been sold to a Boston developer who plans to keep it open to the public.
The 18th century home in Burrillville sold for $1.525 million on Thursday, far higher than the $1.2 million asking price.
“This purchase is personal for me,” buyer Jacqueline Nuñez, owner of WonderGroup LLC, told The Boston Globe. “It’s not a real estate development. It’s around my own beliefs.”
Nuñez and the couple who sold the home, Cory and Jennifer Heinzen, jointly announced the sale on Facebook.
Nuñez plans to continue the paranormal business the Heinzens started. Guests will be able to continue the nightly paranormal investigations, day tours will resume and there will be livestreamed events. The Heinzens, who bought the home in 2019, will remain involved.
The movie wasn’t filmed at the home but was based on the experiences of a family that lived there in the 1970s.
Nuñez said she is not afraid of the house.
“I don’t believe the energy here is malevolent. Things will happen here that will startle me, but not harm me,” she said. “I look forward to experiencing things.”