Average US gas price spikes 15 cents
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 15 cents over the past three weeks to $3.55 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump came after a rise in crude oil costs.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.75 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $3.05 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.91 a gallon, up 21 cents over three weeks.
Port of Savannah
reports record volumes
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Port of Savannah has added another month to its streak of record cargo volumes amid a surge that’s forced U.S. seaports to scramble to meet demand.
The Georgia Ports Authority reported nearly 480,000 container units of imports and exports moved across Savannah’s docks last month. That’s an increase of 4% compared with January 2021, when cargo volumes were already unusually high.
Business has been booming at U.S. seaports as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic, retailers rush to keep their inventories stocked and online shopping continues to grow.
Rapper among 4 shot outside Super Bowl party
LOS ANGELES — Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday after a fight broke out outside a restaurant hosting a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert, police said.
The gunfire erupted outside The Nice Guy restaurant, striking and injuring four men ages 60, 22, 20 and 19, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said. Their names were not released, but NBC News reported rapper Kodak Black was among the wounded.
Officers who responded to the scene found two victims. Paramedics took them to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said in an updated statement Saturday.
Two additional victims went to hospitals on their own, according to the statement. All four victims were listed in stable condition.
Son of shootout suspect charged in attack
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The son of a man who died after a shootout with Providence police has been charged with assaulting a journalist who was covering the story.
The Providence Journal reports that Joshua Maclean faces a charge of simple assault for allegedly pushing WJAR-TV reporter Joanna Bouras into a concrete wall on Thursday.
Bouras, who was not injured, had been covering the aftermath of the hours-long standoff between police and Maclean’s father, Scott Maclean, 61. The elder Maclean was found dead Thursday after police say he fired “hundreds” of rounds, prompting officers to return fire, authorities said.
Gunman shoots five, then kills himself
RACINE, Wis. — A man shot and wounded five people in a Wisconsin city early Sunday then killed himself as police closed in, authorities said.
Officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. in Racine saw people fleeing and encountered a man with a gun, the Racine Police Department said.
After a brief foot chase, police negotiated with the man for several minutes, but he turned the gun on himself.
No officers fired their weapons, police said.