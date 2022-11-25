1126 wire elon

Elon Musk says that Twitter plans to relaunch its premium service that will offer different colored check marks to accounts next week.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONDON — Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter plans to relaunch its premium service that will offer different colored check marks to accounts next week, in a fresh move to revamp the service after a previous attempt backfired.

It’s the latest change to the social media platform that the billionaire Tesla CEO bought last month for $44 billion, coming a day after Musk said he would grant “amnesty” for suspended accounts and causing more uncertainty for users.

Tags