Plastic Bag Store

Robin Frohardt, creator of the Plastic Bag Store, holds plastic bag roses Tuesday at the art installation in Ann Arbor, Mich.

 Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A grocery store that features thousands of products made entirely of discarded plastic opens to the public on Tuesday.

The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation and film experience designed to encourage visitors to think more about the enduring impact of single-use plastics.

