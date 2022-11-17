Groceries Digital Coupons

A digital-only coupon for Pampers brand baby wipes is displayed Nov. 16 at a Kroger in Ann Arbor, Mich.

A coalition of consumer groups is asking grocery chains to rethink their digital-only coupons, saying the deals discriminate against people who don’t have smartphones or reliable internet access.

Digital-only deals __ advertised online or on store shelves __ can offer significant savings, but they generally require customers to electronically clip a coupon in a grocer’s app or on its website.

