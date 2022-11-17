China NetEase Blizzard

A college student plays the online game World of Warcraft in his dormitory in China’s Chongqing city.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

HONG KONG — American game developer Blizzard Entertainment said Thursday it will suspend most of its game services in mainland China after current licensing agreements with Chinese game company NetEase end, sending NetEase’s shares tumbling.

Blizzard, which partnered with NetEase in 2008 to offer popular games such as World of Warcraft, Overwatch and Diablo in mainland China, said in a statement the two companies did not reach a deal to renew the agreements “that is consistent with Blizzard’s operating principles and commitments to players and employees.”

Tags