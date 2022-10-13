SAN RAMON, Calif. — Netflix next month will unveil the first version of its video streaming service with ads, giving cost-conscious viewers a chance to watch most of its shows at a steep discount in exchange for putting up with commercial interruptions.
The ad-supported service is scheduled to debut Nov. 3 as Netflix tries to reverse a drop in subscribers. It will cost $7 per month in the U.S., a 55% markdown from Netflix’s most popular $15.50-per-month plan, which is ad-free.
Besides putting up with roughly four to five minutes of ads during each hour of viewing, subscribers also won’t be able to download TV shows and movies to watch when their devices are offline.
Amazon’s sales event sees lower sales
NEW YORK — Amazon said Thursday its Prime members ordered more than 100 million items during a sales event this week that analysts are expecting to be a bellwether for the holiday shopping season.
As expected, the Seattle-based e-commerce company did not share sales figures. Still, some third-party estimates offer clues on how consumers spent during the two-day discount event that ran on Tuesday and Wednesday.
According to the data group Numerator, which tracked roughly 44,670 orders during the sale, the average order size clocked in at $46.68, $13 less than what it was during Amazon’s Prime Day sales event in July. Inflation also had an impact — 26% of shoppers passed on a deal because it wasn’t a necessity, Numerator said.
IMF chief urges fight against inflation
WASHINGTON — Warning that inflation threatens to become “a runaway train,’’ the managing director of the International Monetary Fund urged policymakers to keep up the fight against rising prices even it means more pain at a time of extraordinary economic turmoil.
The IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva said that the world economy “has been hit by one shock after another” — the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of inflation.
But reining in rising prices should take priority, she said.
IKEA calls 2022
an ‘exceptional year’
STOCKHOLM — Swedish home furnishings giant IKEA said Thursday that despite “unprecedented challenges” caused by the war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions, increased inflation and fallout from the pandemic, 2022 had been an “exceptional year.”
The world’s biggest furniture brand reported retail sales of 39.5 billion euros ($38 billion) this financial year, which ran from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31. That was a 5.6% increase from the previous year’s sales.
However, inflation and supply chain issues led to rising costs and higher prices, meaning sales quantities were down though they cost more and there were struggles to keep shelves full. Online sales were down 10% from fiscal 2021.