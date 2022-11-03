FRANKFURT, Germany — Europe could face a severe natural gas shortage next year and needs to act now to reduce use, the International Energy Agency said in a report Thursday, warning against complacency in an energy crisis triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine after countries were able to build up storage of the fuel to heat homes and generate electricity this winter.
The IEA said Europe benefited from some Russian gas supplies over the summer and sharply reduced competition from China for scarce shiploads of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, and those factors could be one-offs, the Paris-based organization said. Along with mild weather, that has pushed down natural gas prices from August highs.
Amazon pauses hiring
amid economic worries
NEW YORK — Amazon is pausing hiring for its corporate workforce, the latest move by the company to cut costs amid worries about the wider economic environment.
Company executives have decided to halt “new incremental hires” for the entire corporate workforce and anticipate the pause to be in place for a few months, Beth Galetti, the senior vice president of people experience and technology, said in a memo posted on Amazon’s website on Thursday.
Lyft will cut 13%
of its workforce
The ride-hailing service Lyft is cutting 13% of its workforce, almost 700 employees, as it attempts to reduce operating expenses.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it anticipates incurring up to $27 million to $32 million in restructuring and other charges related to employee severance and benefits costs.
Lyft Inc., whose sales growth has shrunk over the past year, will report its third-quarter financial results on Monday.