Today is Saturday, May 20, the 140th day of 2023. There are 225 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History
On May 20, 1956, the United States exploded the first airborne hydrogen bomb over Bikini Atoll in the Pacific.
On this date
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Homestead Act, which was intended to encourage settlements west of the Mississippi River by making federal land available for farming.
In 1916, the Saturday Evening Post published its first Norman Rockwell cover; the illustration shows a scowling boy dressed in his Sunday best, dutifully pushing a baby carriage past a couple of boys wearing baseball uniforms.
In 1927, Charles Lindbergh took off from Roosevelt Field on Long Island, New York, aboard the Spirit of St. Louis on his historic solo flight to France.
In 1932, Amelia Earhart took off from Newfoundland to become the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. (Because of weather and equipment problems, Earhart set down in Northern Ireland instead of her intended destination, France.)
In 1959, nearly 5,000 Japanese-Americans had their U.S. citizenships restored after choosing to renounce them during World War II.
In 1961, a white mob attacked a busload of Freedom Riders in Montgomery, Alabama, prompting the federal government to send in U.S. marshals to restore order.
In 1969, U.S. and South Vietnamese forces captured Ap Bia Mountain, referred to as “Hamburger Hill” by the Americans, following one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War.
In 2009, in a rare, bipartisan defeat for President Barack Obama, the Senate voted overwhelmingly, 90-6, to keep the prison at Guantanamo Bay open for the foreseeable future and forbid the transfer of any detainees to facilities in the United States.
In 2020, President Donald Trump threatened to hold up federal funds for two election battleground states (Michigan and Nevada) that were making it easier to vote by mail during the pandemic.
Ten years ago
An EF5 tornado struck Moore, Oklahoma, killing at least 24 people and flattening 1,100 homes. Ray Manzarek, 74, a founding member of the 1960s rock group the Doors, died in Rosenheim, Germany.
Five years ago
Venezuelan officials declared socialist leader Nicolas Maduro the easy winner of the country’s presidential election; his leading challenger questioned the legitimacy of a vote marred by irregularities. Lava flowing from fissures on Kilauea, Hawaii, reached the Pacific Ocean, critically injuring one person. The Vegas Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Finals, becoming the first NHL expansion team to achieve the feat since 1968.
One year ago
Newly discovered emails show that Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was more deeply involved in baseless efforts to overturn the 2020 election than previously known. Longtime New Yorker writer and editor Roger Angell, who contributed hundreds of essays and stories to the magazine over a 70-year career, died at age 101.
Today’s Birthdays
Singer-actor Cher is 77. Actor-comedian Dave Thomas is 75. Rock musician Warren Cann is 73. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, is 72. Former New York Gov. David Paterson is 69. TV-radio personality Ron Reagan is 65. Rock musician Jane Wiedlin (The Go-Go’s) is 65. Actor Bronson Pinchot is 64. Singer Susan Cowsill is 64. Actor John Billingsley is 63. Actor Tony Goldwyn is 63. Actor Mindy Cohn is 57. Actor Timothy Olyphant is 55. Former race car driver Tony Stewart is 52. Rapper Busta Rhymes is 51. Country singer Jon Pardi is 38.
Sunday’s Highlight in History
On May 21, 1881, Clara Barton founded the American Red Cross.
On this date
In 1471, King Henry VI of England died in the Tower of London at age 49.
In 1542, Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto died while searching for gold along the Mississippi River.
In 1924, in a case that drew much notoriety, 14-year-old Bobby Franks was murdered in a “thrill killing” carried out by University of Chicago students Nathan Leopold Jr. and Richard Loeb (Bobby’s cousin).
In 1927, Charles A. Lindbergh landed his Spirit of St. Louis monoplane near Paris, completing the first solo airplane flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 33 1/2 hours.
In 1932, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean as she landed in Northern Ireland, about 15 hours after leaving Newfoundland.
In 1941, a German U-boat sank the American merchant steamship SS Robin Moor in the South Atlantic after the ship’s passengers and crew were allowed to board lifeboats.
In 1955, Chuck Berry recorded his first single, “Maybellene,” for Chess Records in Chicago.
In 1972, Michelangelo’s Pieta, on display at the Vatican, was damaged by a hammer-wielding man who shouted he was Jesus Christ.
In 2020, President Donald Trump visited a Ford Motor Co. plant outside Detroit that had been repurposed to manufacture ventilators; he did not publicly wear a face mask but said he had worn one while out of public view.
Ten years ago
Former IRS Commissioner Douglas Shulman told the Senate Finance Committee he first learned in the spring of 2012 that agents had improperly targeted political groups that vehemently opposed President Barack Obama’s policies, saying he decided to let the inspector general look into the matter. Singer Kellie Pickler and pro partner Derek Hough were named “Dancing with the Stars” champions.
Five years ago
Syria’s military captured an enclave in southern Damascus from Islamic State militants after a monthlong battle, bringing the entire capital and its suburbs under full government control for the first time since the civil war began in 2011. A divided Supreme Court ruled that businesses can prohibit their workers from banding together in disputes over pay and conditions in the workplace, finding that individual employees can be forced to use arbitration, not the courts, to air complaints about wages and overtime. Gina Haspel was sworn in as CIA director. Netflix announced a multi-year deal with Barack and Michelle Obama; there were no details announced on what shows they would make.
One year ago: Concern mounted over Ukrainian fighters who became prisoners at the end of Russia’s brutal three-month siege in Mariupol, as a Moscow-backed separatist leader vowed tribunals. Russia claimed the Azovstal steel plant, which for weeks was the last holdout in the strategic port city and a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity, now in ruins with more than 20,000 residents feared dead. President Joe Biden and South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol said after meeting that they would consider expanded military exercises to deter the nuclear threat from North Korea.
Sunday’s Birthdays
R&B singer Ron Isley (The Isley Brothers) is 82. Singer Leo Sayer is 75. Actor Carol Potter is 75. Former Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., is 72. Actor Mr. T is 71. Actor Judge Reinhold is 66. Actor-director Nick Cassavetes is 64. Actor Fairuza Balk is 49. Rock singer-musician Mikel Jollett (Airborne Toxic Event) is 49. Rapper Havoc (Mobb Deep) is 49. Country singer Cody Johnson is 36. Actor Scott Leavenworth is 33. Actor Sarah Ramos is 32.
Thought for the Weekend
“Courage is fire, and bullying is smoke.” — Benjamin Disraeli