Evidence is shown Wednesday during Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro.

 Associated Press

The lead agent investigating the deaths of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son zeroed in on inconsistencies in his actions the night of the killings, according to a videotaped interview two months after the crime played Wednesday at Murdaugh’s double murder trial.

The interview led to Murdaugh becoming the main suspect in the shooting deaths and ended with state Law Enforcement Division agent David Owen asking point-blank if Murdaugh killed his wife and son and a stunned Murdaugh saying he didn’t.

