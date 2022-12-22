Film - Whitney Houston

Naomi Ackie is shown in Tristar’s “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Whitney Houston’s voice was one of a kind and the creative team behind a new big-budget biopic of the singer had no choice but to agree.

Naomi Ackie, who plays Houston in “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” turns in a fierce performance but is asked to lip-sync throughout to Houston biggest hits. The effect is, at best, an expensive karaoke session.

Tags