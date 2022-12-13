Christopher Nolan is ready to show the world the first full-length trailer for his new epic “ Oppenheimer ” and he’s doing so in the splashiest way possible: With an exclusive IMAX spot in front of “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

The “Oppenheimer” trailer will debut globally on IMAX screens playing the “Avatar” sequel, which begins its theatrical run Thursday. It will not be made available online and is distinct from the trailer that will show on non-IMAX screens.

