TORONTO
Lena Dunham estimates her career is now a “tween.”
It’s been 12 years since Dunham’s feature film debut, 2010’s “Tiny Furniture.” (She was just 23 when it premiered.) In the time since, she’s packed in just about every aspect of show-business experience. She’s been hailed as “the voice of a generation” for the zeitgeist-grabbing “Girls.” She’s been a lightening rod politically and often a magnet for controversy. She struggled with sobriety. She’s fought chronic pain and in 2018 had a total hysterectomy for her endometriosis.
Dunham is back with not one but two films in 2022. Last month, she debuted “Sharp Stick,” about a woman’s sexual experiences. On Friday, her latest, “Catherine Called Birdy,” opened in theaters before streaming Oct. 7 on Amazon Prime Video.
Adapted by Dunham from Karen Cushman’s 1994 young-adult novel, “Catherine Called Birdy” stars newcomer Bella Ramsey as a spirited 14-year-old in 13th century England whose comic schemes attempt to foil her father (Andrew Scott) from marrying her off for a dowry. It’s funny, poignant and one of the best things Dunham’s done — a medieval coming-of-age romp made with 21st-century flair.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
AP: How did your sensibility mesh with the book’s?
Dunham: The thing that connected me to the book was her voice, her sense of humor, her sense of the world, her blind spots, her sense of justice. There’s also all kinds of things she misunderstands about the world around her. Those are the kinds of characters that have always interested me. In a way, she was the proto- character for me. She was my first time reading a book — besides Eloise — about a little girl who was complicated and thorny and made bad choices and made good choices. So, in a way, it’s like I got to make a movie about the heroine that influenced all my other heroines.
AP: As an outspoken feminist, you became a favorite target of the right wing when you were still in your 20s.
Dunham: It was a complicated mix of factors, whether it was the moment that we were in politically or how people — let’s just say across the aisle from me — responded to certain things. The biggest thing for me was realizing that I didn’t have to be a spokesperson and that I could just go inward and think about the things that I could make that no one else could make. But, yes, it was definitely a time when being a woman talking about any aspect of your identity on social media could create certain kinds of unexpected firestorms. I was often saying things that felt so obvious to me and didn’t feel controversial, but clearly that wasn’t the case for other people.
AP: Given that the release of you movie follows the overturning of Roe v. Wade, it must strike you as surreal that your 13th century movie could be considered timely.
Dunham: To realize that a thousand years ago the conversation around bodily autonomy was not that different than the one we’re having today is definitely intensely sobering. That a time where politics and religion were so enmeshed and they forced themselves on the bodies of certain people — to think that remains a reality should be a wake-up call for all of us. And, of course, I know that my movie is certainly not going to reinstate Roe. What is is going to be the kind of resistance that the character in this movie shows, which is this kind of continued, sustained “No” against the rules that are placed on her that she recognizes to be unfair, even when she’s sort of being gaslit into submission by the people around her.
AP: You emerged as a fully formed filmmaker in “Tiny Furniture” but “Catherine Called Birdy” has such a light, confident touch. How do you feel you’ve evolved as a filmmaker?
Dunham: I started really young and it’s just this continuing education about — for lack of a better word — the craft. When I stepped onto the set of “Birdie,” I had a really clear sense of what I wanted to do and a really clear sense of how we could do it.
That was very different than certain days on “Girls” where I thought, “How am I going to stage this scene and what the heck is going to happen?” There’s certain technical aspects of the job that I feel much more comfortable with. It used to be that writing was my way into directing. I loved to write stories and I was sort of just directing as a way to safeguard them. With this movie, I feel like a director for the first time.