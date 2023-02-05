Film Review - Knock at the Cabin

From left, Dave Bautista, Abby Quinn, and Nikki Amuka-Bird are shown in a scene from “Knock at the Cabin.”

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — For the first time in almost two months, the box office doesn’t belong to blue people.

After seven weeks as the top film in theaters, “Avatar: The Way of Water” was finally knocked out of the No. 1 spot by the M. Night Shyamalan thriller “Knock at the Cabin” and the octogenarian comedy “80 for Brady.”

Tags