Justin Hartley Portrait Session

Justin Hartley poses Nov. 7 for a portrait to promote “The Noel Diary” in New York.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

On NBC’s “This is Us,” Justin Hartley played Kevin Pearson: A man whose dreams of playing college football were derailed injury — so he decided to try acting, and ended up a big star.

Hartley’s own story has some strong parallels. He loved to play sports growing up but realized, as he got older, he wasn’t cut out to play professionally.

