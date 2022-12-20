Film - Awards Season

From left, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe in a scene from “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — To get a sense of Janelle Monáe’s powers of transformation, look no further than her Instagram photos of past Halloweens. Monáe doesn’t just throw something on. When she turns into the White Rabbit from “Alice in Wonderland” or Diva Plavalaguna from “The Fifth Element,” Monáe looks legitimately ready to step onto a movie set.

“I am indeed a self-proclaimed transformer,” Monáe says, smiling. “I love going outside of what I think I know about me.”

