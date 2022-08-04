It might be common etiquette to not spoil the end of a film, but Ron Howard learned years ago on “Apollo 13” that knowing the outcome of a story is different from knowing the story itself. And though the 2018 rescue of the Thai boys’ soccer team and their coach is considerably fresher in our collective memories, Howard saw in it a similar opportunity.
“You may know on a headline basis that things worked out well, but you don’t know what kind of personal struggles may be in store for the key characters,” Howard said. “Through dramatization, through good acting and scenes and moviemaking, you begin to connect emotionally with the characters in a way that you just can’t with a straight documentary or with news coverage.”
The story was in some ways tailor made for a Hollywood film with its happy ending and straightforward acts of heroism. The 18-day saga has already inspired a great documentary, “ The Rescue, ” and several other projects. But the reality of making “Thirteen Lives,” now playing in theaters in select cities and available on Prime Video Friday, was an enormously complex and sometimes harrowing endeavor. Even Howard said it ranks in the “upper quadrant” of his most challenging films.
And it wasn’t just about the difficulties of filming the dangerous cave diving in the narrow, underwater corridors of Tham Luang Lang Non, which were recreated for the film by production designer Molly Hughes, but of telling the stories of all the people who helped make the impossible mission successful. As everyone would quickly come to realize, there were quite a few people worthy of the camera’s focus. There were the British divers and the Thai Navy SEALS, of course, but also the parents, the boys and the coach in the cave, the public servants managing the crisis and the thousands of foreign and local volunteers who contributed in big and small ways.
“I felt a little bit like a conductor,” Howard said. “Logistically, it was very complicated. And I felt a deeper responsibility to getting this right on behalf of those involved than probably any other movie that I’ve made based on real events.”
Because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, the bulk of filming took place in Queensland, Australia, with additional photography in Thailand that Howard had to direct remotely. It was a hurdle for him because top of mind was making sure the story was as authentically Thai as possible. He enlisted a team of Thai artists and producers to help, including the great cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (“Call Me By Your Name”).
“I knew that that was not only the right thing to do, but I sensed that it would be, you know, terrible if we got it wrong,” Howard said.