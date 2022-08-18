TV House of the Dragon
Matt Smith portrays Prince Daemon Targaryen in “House of the Dragon,” a prequel to “Game of Thrones,” premiering on Sunday.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS photos

The prequel to “Game of Thrones’’ is set to forge its own storytelling path, with a new set of characters and a more diverse team behind the scenes.

“House of the Dragon” takes place two centuries before the events of the original series, which ended its hit eight-season run in May 2019. The 10-episode prequel begins Sunday on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

