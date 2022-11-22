Goonies
The house featured in the Steven Spielberg film “The Goonies” is seen in 2001 in Astoria, Ore.

 Associated Press file

PORTLAND, Ore. — Good news for fans of “The Goonies:” the old Victorian home featured in the film is on sale in Astoria, Oregon, and potential buyers are considering making it more accessible to the public.

“We have a few interested parties right now,” said realtor Jordan Miller, the listing agent for the property. “It seems to be everybody’s intention to be able to open up the house a little bit more and have more access.”

