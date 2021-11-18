NAACP Image Awards show will be live
LOS ANGELES — The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will be held in-person Feb. 26 in Los Angeles with a live audience, the group announced Thursday.
The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast live on BET.
Nominees for the awards that honor entertainers and writers of color will be announced Jan. 11. This year’s honors include new podcast categories along with awards in music, film, television and literature.
No venue or host was announced. Earlier this year, Anthony Anderson was host for the eighth straight year in a virtual ceremony with no audience.
Helen Mirren to get actors’ guild award
The Screen Actors Guild has selected Dame Helen Mirren as their 57th Life Achievement Award Recipient, the union said Thursday.
The 76-year-old English stage and screen actor has credits spanning over 50 years and has played everything from a gangster’s girlfriend in “The Long Good Friday” to Queen Elizabeth II in “The Queen.” Mirren will be adding this latest honor to a robust collection of awards including an Oscar, a Tony, and multiple SAG, Emmy and BAFTA Awards.
“I am honored to have been chosen to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award,” Mirren said in a statement. “Since I was a young actor starting out, I have always been inspired by and learned from American screen acting, so this award is particularly meaningful for me.”
DeGrasse Tyson book coming in 2022
NEW YORK — Neil deGrasse Tyson has a new publisher and high ambitions for his next book.
Henry Holt and Company announced Thursday that the celebrated commentator and best-selling author will release “Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization” next fall.
The astrophysicist says that “Starry Messenger,” a call for science, exploration and rational thought as paths to a better life on Earth, may be his “most important.”
ACM Awards get
stadium upgrade
The Academy of Country Music awards show is getting a NFL-sized upgrade next year as it moves to a new home at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7.
The ACM and Amazon Prime Video, along with production company MRC Live & Entertainment, announced on Thursday the new date and location for the 57th annual awards show, which will be exclusively live-streamed on the streaming service.
Lawyer: Tarantino
can sell film’s NFTs
LOS ANGELES — Quentin Tarantino’s attorney said Wednesday that he has every right to create and sell a series of “Pulp Fiction” NFTs.
The statement from lawyer Bryan Freedman comes a day after Miramax filed a lawsuit over the director’s plans to create and auction off a series of NFTs based on his scripts for “Pulp Fiction.”
Tarantino recently announced plans to sell seven NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, which are digital works rendered unique and attached to a specific owner through cryptocurrency technology.