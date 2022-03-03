Lady Gaga, Kravitz, Rock will present Oscars
LOS ANGELES — Lady Gaga might have missed out on an Oscar nomination for her turn in “House of Gucci,” but she’ll still grace the stage at the Dolby Theatre on March 27. Gaga will be one of the presenters at the 94th Oscars, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan said Thursday.
Others set to present awards include Kevin Costner, Chris Rock, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Perez and Youn Yuh-jung, who won the supporting actress award last year for “Minari.”
“Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe,” Packer said in a statement. “That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.”
The 94th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m.
Anna Netrebko off stage over support of Putin
NEW YORK — Soprano Anna Netrebko withdrew from her engagements at the Metropolitan Opera rather than repudiate her support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, costing the company one of its top singers and best box-office draws.
“It is a great artistic loss for the Met and for opera,” Met General Manager Peter Gelb said Thursday. “Anna is one of the greatest singers in Met history, but with Putin killing innocent victims in Ukraine, there was no way forward.”
Mitchell, Tan, Momaday join arts academy
NEW YORK — Joni Mitchell’s latest honor finds her in company with giants from other fields.
The singer-songwriter and musician has received honorary membership in the American Academy of Arts and Letters.
“It’s fun to be part of such a historic roll call along with all of the talented and interesting people who have received this honor,” Mitchell said. “Thank you for including me.”
On Thursday, the academy announced 18 new general members. They include such groundbreakers as 88-year-old author N. Scott Momaday, the first Native American to win a Pulitzer Prize, and 82-year-old avant-garde musician and composer Annea Lockwood, a New Zealand native who said her election reaffirmed the “welcoming generosity of spirit” she had felt since moving to the U.S. in 1973.
Other literature inductees include “The Joy Luck Club” novelist Amy Tan, the essayist, fiction writer and translator Lydia Davis, Pulitzer winner Elizabeth Strout of “Olive Kitteridge” fame, “The Things They Carried” author Tim O’Brien and the prize-winning poet Terrance Hayes.
Deborah Berke, dean of the Yale School of Architecture, was among the architects voted in, along with Thomas Phifer, whose many previous honors include an arts and letters award from the academy; Michael Van Valkenburgh, whose projects have ranged from Pittsburgh’s Allegheny Riverfront Park to Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C.; and Mabel O. Wilson, whose Global Africa Lab project was honored by the academy in 2019.
“I look forward to joining a cadre of brilliant creators, so many of whom have been inspirational and influential on my own practice,” Wilson told The Associated Press, citing such current members as poet Claudia Rankine, visual artist Carrie Mae Weems and architect Elizabeth Diller.
In music, the new members besides Lockwood are Pulitzer-winning composers John Luther Adams and Jennifer Higdon, composer-bandleader David Sanford and two-time Grammy nominee Christopher Theofanidis. Visual artists elected were abstract painter Suzan Frecon, educator and conceptual artist Charles Gaines and cinematographer and filmmaker Arthur Jafa, whose credits range from directing the video for Ye’s single “Wash Us in the Blood” to collaborating with director-screenwriter and then-wife Julie Dash on the acclaimed film “Daughters of the Dust.”
Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro and British painter Bridget Riley were named foreign honorary members, joining previous honorees that include Nobel winner Alice Munro and German artist Gerhard Richter.