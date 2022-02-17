Donald Glover has no regrets with ‘Atlanta’
LOS ANGELES — There won’t be a long wait for the fourth season of FX’s “Atlanta,” but it will be its last.
The Emmy-winning series created by Donald Glover, which begins its third season March 24, will be back in the fall to wrap up the story of Glover’s music manager Earn, rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) and their circle, FX said Thursday.
On Thursday, Glover said he has no regrets about wrapping the series.
“To be honest, I wanted to end it after season two,” he said during a Q&A with TV critics. “Death is natural ... when the conditions are ripe for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right for it, they don’t happen.”
Elliot Page memoir to be published in 2023
NEW YORK — Elliot Page is working on a memoir, in which he will write about everything from his Oscar-nominated film career to becoming a prominent transgender person.
Flatiron Books announced Thursday that “Pageboy” will be published next year.
“The memoir will delve into Page’s relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be,” according to Flatiron.
Surfer Maya Gabeira has book deal
NEW YORK — One of the world’s greatest big-wave surfers, Brazil’s Maya Gabeira, has embarked on a kid-friendly adventure.
The seven-time winner of the World Surf League Big Wave Award has a deal with Abrams Children’s Books for two picture stories and a young adult memoir. The first picture book, a fairy tale of “big waves and even bigger courage,” titled “Maya and the Beast” and illustrated by Ramona Kaulitzki, comes out Aug. 2.
‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ to end after season five
LOS ANGELES — Miriam “Midge” Maisel will have one more shot to make her stand-up career dreams come true.
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will end after season five, Amazon Prime Video said Thursday. Rachel Brosnahan plays the title role of an aspiring comedian in New York City, where production on the final season is underway.
The fourth season started Friday.
Rubens’ art to go up for auction in Warsaw
WARSAW, Poland — Peter Paul Rubens’ 17th century masterpiece “Portrait of a Lady” is set to go up for auction in Poland next month, the DESA Unicum auction house said Thursday.
The Flemish master’s oil-on-canvas portrait of a dark-haired woman in a rich black velvet dress has an estimated value of $4.5 million- $6 million.
The painting, owned by a British citizen, will be auctioned in Warsaw on March 17.
It is expected to be one of the largest art sales ever to take place in Central or Eastern Europe, according to DESA Unicum.