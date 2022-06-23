Matlin, Reitman to join Oscars board
Actor Marlee Matlin, director Jason Reitman and producer Jason Blum are joining the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
The organization that puts on the Oscars said Wednesday that they are among the 12 Hollywood professionals who have been elected to the board for the first time. Others joining include cinematographer Dion Beebe, casting director Richard Hicks and marketing and public relations executive Megan Colligan.
Each of the academy’s 17 branches are represented by three governors who help set and guide the strategy for the academy and manage its financial health. Other governors serving include Whoopi Goldberg, Ava DuVernay and Rita Wilson.
Chaka Khan, Ukraine highlight Pops show
BOSTON — The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the July Fourth holiday will feature 10-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan as well as a performance of the Ukrainian national anthem, the Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday.
The show at the Hatch Memorial Shell on the Charles River Esplanade — the first full holiday concert since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic — will also feature “The Voice” winner Javier Colon, Tony and Grammy winner Heather Headley, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes & Drums, and the Honor Guard of the Massachusetts 54th Volunteer Regiment.
A portion of the program will be dedicated to the people of Ukraine, embroiled in a war with Russia, including a performance of the national anthem, “Shche ne vmerla Ukrainy i slava, i volia,” which translates as “The glory and freedom of Ukraine has not yet perished.”
George Chauncey wins $500,000 award
NEW YORK — Historian George Chauncey has received a $500,000 lifetime achievement award from the Library of Congress, the John W. Kluge Prize, the first time the honor has gone to a scholar in LGBTQ studies.
The prize is given for achievement in the study of humanity. Chauncey, a professor of American history at Columbia University, is known for such books as “Gay New York” and “Why Marriage? The History Shaping Today’s Debate over Gay Equality.”
“Professor Chauncey’s trailblazing career gave us all better insight into, and understanding of, the LGBTQ+ community and history,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement released Wednesday.
‘Nomadland’ author works on abortion book
NEW YORK — The author of “Nomadland,” the basis for the Oscar-winning movie of the same name, is working on a book about abortion.
Jessica Bruder will expand upon the reporting for her May cover story in The Atlantic, “The Abortion Underground: Inside the Covert Network Preparing for a Post-Roe Future.” The new book is untitled and does not yet have a release date, according to W.W. & Norton & Company, which on Thursday announced the deal with Bruder.
“With the Supreme Court expected to release its decision on the constitutional right to an abortion, Bruder will report from the front lines of the potential crisis, where people who have predicted for years that Roe v. Wade would fall are preparing to meet that challenge in real time,” the announcement reads in part.
Bruder said in a statement that she planned to chronicle “human rights through the lens of abortion. Like ‘Nomadland,’ the focus won’t be politics. It will be all about immersing with people — otherwise ordinary humans slipping the bonds of state control, asserting autonomy in an authoritarian age.”
Bruder’s “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century,” about transient older Americans, was published in 2017 and adapted into the acclaimed 2020 film starring Frances McDormand.